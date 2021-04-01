GSC Enterprises Purchases Brenham Wholesale Grocery Co. Assets

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — GSC Enterprises Inc. is acquiring selected assets of Brenham Wholesale Grocery Co. Inc., which provides more than 12,000 items to more than 1,200 convenience stores, grocery stores and foodservice, institutional and warehouse clients. The transaction is expected to close Jan. 29.

"Brenham Wholesale has been in the grocery business for over 100 years, and we are excited to carry the torch forward from their rich legacy," said Mickey McKenzie, GSC chairman of the board.

Based in Brenham, Texas, Brenham Wholesale launched as a partnership in 1905 and was incorporated in 1909.

"We are excited to welcome the Brenham team into the GSC family," said GSC Chief Operating Officer Ryan McKenzie. "With over 250,000 square feet of warehouse space, Brenham will serve as a strategic distribution point for our company and will provide us with several operational efficiencies. We are thankful for the continued growth in our existing service area and see the acquisition of Brenham Wholesale as a perfect fit with both companies sharing similar values and cultures."

"We are excited about the opportunity to be part of the GSC team which will bring growth and additional jobs to Brenham," said Stephen Miller, president and CEO of Brenham Wholesale. "The synergies between the two companies with deep Texas roots and strong community ties will provide resources to better serve our customers and employees in the future."

Sulphur Springs-based GSC is a family-owned and -operated business founded in 1947 with two companies: Grocery Supply Company and Family Express. It currently has a coverage area of more than 10 states and is making strategic growth strides despite the difficulties of 2020, the company said.

GSC also operates out of Meridian, Miss., in addition to the impending Brenham acquisition.

"Meridian and Brenham are wonderful communities, and we are delighted to be a part of them both," Mickey McKenzie said.

Bulkley Capital assisted with the transaction.