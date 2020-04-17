GSTV Adds COVID-19 Response Messaging to Forecourt Platform

DETROIT — GSTV, the national video network entertaining targeted audiences at scale, is updating its on-air consumer experience in response to COVID-19.

Updates to the network's consumer-first, family-friendly editorial strategy include shifts from content partners to feature relevant, informative and entertaining segments, as well as the launch of 10 new campaigns from ad and non-profit partners. In total, the move will garner more than 290 million media impressions and more than 73 million minutes of donated airtime to promote awareness among viewers.

The initiative marks the largest effort GSTV has launched in response to a national disaster impacting the country. Featured updates running nationally include:

Ad Council

GSTV has donated network time to the Ad Council's multiple initiatives around social distancing, including their #AloneTogether campaign. It is also supporting the organization's latest "#Stay Home. Save Lives." campaign by integrating new "roof" iconography into the company logo, and airing a new PSA encouraging Americans to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

American Red Cross

The organization's campaign reminds viewers about the urgent need for blood donations and scheduling appointments.

Center for Disease Control (CDC)

Through its relationship with the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA) and joining other out-of-home platforms, GSTV teamed up with the CDC to share important health tips in a series of informative PSAs, asking Americans to be diligent in practicing vigilant hygiene and social distancing.

Dining at a Distance

Championed by Brooklyn-based digital agency Huge, "Dining at a Distance" helps keep consumers informed of local restaurants open for business, while also giving visibility to businesses who are committed to supporting their local communities.

Feeding America

The company is airing a campaign in partnership with the Ad Council and Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, urging viewers to donate to local food banks.

Lighthearted Network Content

As a reprieve from the increase of COVID-19 news updates, GSTV offers viewers a few bright spots through various content partners: Cheddar and What's Trending focus on good news and positive entertainment; Stadium shares highlights from the NFL's top draft prospects; GSTV's in-house agency IGNITE released a spot thanking fuel retailers and other frontline employees; and "Sunny Side" is a new segment sharing fun activities to inspire and brighten days.

Custom Content

An essential frontline business, fuel retailers need support educating shoppers about the efforts they are making to keep stores and pumps safe for use. IGNITE created new promotional ads for retailers, featuring sanitization messaging of clean pumps and stores for consumers, and to-go or curbside pickup availability for stores offering alternative shopping options.

Detroit-based GSTV is a data-driven, national video network delivering targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. The GSTV network currently is located across more than 22,000 locations and reaches 95 million unique viewers a month.