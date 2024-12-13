Guide to Foodservice: Optimizing the Breakfast Daypart

Using special deals and temporary items to encourage trial shouldn't be limited to just lunch and snack items. "Offering discounted pricing on new and limited-time offers, exclusive offers to our best loyalty customers, and incentives to visit more often are all effective strategies to drive incremental transactions," Salaria explained.

She also advocates for meeting customers where they are today, not where they used to be.

"Encourage customers to engage with your brand in the way they want to engage," Salaria said. "Today, 30% of Starbucks orders are made through the mobile app, demonstrating that whether it's order ahead, delivery or pickup in-store, convenience resides heavily outside the four walls. The convenience industry needs to be actively playing in that space to satisfy customer habits and maintain a competitive edge."

C-store operators may also want to open their minds and re-evaluate what constitutes a breakfast food. In 2023, Casey's General Stores Inc. commissioned a study that found that more than half of U.S. adults wish pizza was considered a more traditional breakfast food. Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's stores have been serving up handmade breakfast pizza for more than 20 years.

Furthermore, retailers may want to try offering traditional breakfast items all day long, as the Royal Farms and Twice Daily chains have done. While this won't necessarily boost morning sales, it can solidify customers' view of a c-store as their brand of choice.

Rachel Saddler, senior foodservice category manager for Nashville, Tenn.-based Twice Daily, reports that "having breakfast available throughout the day has helped sales because it sets us apart from many QSRs [quick-service restaurants] in surrounding areas with a clear cutoff with their dayparts."