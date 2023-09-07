Casey's Spotlights Popularity of Pizza for Breakfast

ANKENY, Iowa — Pizza isn't just for Friday night dinner. Pizza is a popular choice to start the day as breakfast, according to new research from Casey's General Stores Inc.

The convenience store chain teamed with FleishmanHillard and Atomik Research to conduct a survey of U.S. adults that found pizza for breakfast makes the day better, with key findings such as:

44 percent of people would be inclined to eat breakfast more often if pizza were on the menu;

More than half of adults (52 percent) wish pizza were considered a more traditional breakfast food; and

Nearly three in five adults (57 percent) say they would eat breakfast more often if they could get a breakfast pizza.

However, while breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, mornings can get busy. More than three-quarters (76 percent) of parents of school-aged children feel guilty when they run out of time to make breakfast for their kids, and 31 percent of parents say their kids miss breakfast at least one day a week. Of those whose children miss at least one morning meal, 87 percent say they wish their kids ate breakfast in the morning more often.

The retailer also found that among surveyed parents:

More than two-thirds (67 percent) say it is worth paying for the convenience of purchasing breakfast in the morning vs. saving money by making breakfast at home;

Nearly half of these parents (47 percent) say their kids often or almost always ask to stop for takeout breakfast on the way to school; and

Nearly three in four parents (74 percent) say they would eat breakfast more often themselves if they could get a breakfast pizza.

Casey's provides a quick, convenient solution to this by offering a wide range of breakfast items, including breakfast pizza, the company said.

"You heard it here first, pizza is breakfast in Casey's Country, and we've been serving up delicious, handmade breakfast pizza for over 20 years. At Casey's, we're here to provide guests with a variety of breakfast offerings that are craveable and convenient," said Tom Brennan, Casey's chief merchandising officer. "For parents, kids, morning commuters and early risers alike — pizza for breakfast is the answer."

To show guests what it means to be a part of Casey's Country and highlight its beloved breakfast pizza, Casey's is partnering with three college football athletes from across its 16-state footprint: Emeka Egbuka (wide receiver, Ohio State University), Jacob Warren (tight end, University of Tennessee) and Luke Lachey (tight end, University of Iowa).

"Between school, practice, film study and workouts, I'm balancing a lot as a student-athlete," said Egbuka, now in his junior year playing football for Ohio State University. "To be able to go into a Casey's and get everything I need in one spot, it was a no-brainer to partner with them. And who would say no to pizza for breakfast? There's nothing better."

Casey's guests can enjoy touchdown deals of their own this fall. From now through Oct. 25, customers can get a $4 mega slice (including breakfast pizza) and medium fountain beverage, or enjoy $9.99 large, single-topping pizzas when they order two or more.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates 2,521 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.