Guide to Foodservice: Optimizing the Snack Dayparts

NATIONAL REPORT — The average consumer's eating schedule is no longer based on the traditional three-meals-per-day plan. Snacking itself is nothing new, but snacking as a substitute for meals or using snacks as part of meals is becoming increasingly common — and therefore, critical for convenience foodservice retailers to take into account.

One major driver behind this shift is the perception that time is at a premium. The fifth-annual "U.S. Snack Index," released earlier this year by PepsiCo Inc. divisions Frito-Lay North America and The Quaker Oats Co., found that 80% of Americans feel like their days have fewer hours, and 60% expected demands in their life to increase this year. Separate research from Circana revealed that 50% of consumers say they often eat snacks instead of a meal because they are on the go, up 6 points from 2019.

To meet the needs of these consumers via c-store prepared food, retailers can start by thinking small. Standard menu items offered in smaller packaging are an easy pickup option for busy customers, particularly if the store has a signature product they are already familiar with.