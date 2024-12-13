Guide to Foodservice: Optimizing the Snack Dayparts
Hunt Brothers Pizza Director of Marketing Dee Cleveland noted that it may be worthwhile for retailers to make popular snacking items available throughout the day, for a period of time, to see what their customer base gravitates toward.
"C-store owners might be surprised at how many [Hunt Brothers] WingBites sell in the mornings, whether it's from second-shift or overnight workers stopping in for their dinner, or construction crews on their way out to a site," she said.
Cleveland also advises retailers to think about variety and offer options for every daypart, even if their foodservice program is strongly focused on one type of food, such as pizza or chicken.
"By offering different options, you provide an opportunity to effectively quench your consumer's cravings at any time of the day," she reasoned.
Taking an open-minded approach to snack dayparts is likely to yield results because snacking is not a singular, easily categorized occasion like breakfast or dinner. Managing snacking is more about managing occasions, according to Sally Lyons Wyatt, Circana's global executive vice president and chief advisor, consumer goods and foodservice insights.
Customers are "walking in to solve an occasion," Wyatt explained during a session at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo. "What am I going to snack on? What am I going to do for this party? What am I going to do for dinner? That's an occasion, it's not a category."