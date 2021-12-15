GummiShot is seeking to revitalize the energy category with the release of GummiShot Energy Gummies. The new product line includes three flavors made from real fruit: Elderberry, Valencia Orange, and Tropical. Featuring simple labels with easy-to-read ingredients, each pouch holds three plant-based energy gummies that contain 75 milligrams of natural caffeine each, which is roughly equivalent to a cup of coffee. One pouch of GummiShot Energy Gummies delivers a total of 225 milligrams of natural caffeine, which is higher than leading regular-strength energy shots, according to the company. ​​