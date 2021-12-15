12/15/2021
GummiShot Energy Gummies
Each pouch holds three plant-based gummies containing 75 milligrams of natural caffeine each.
GummiShot is seeking to revitalize the energy category with the release of GummiShot Energy Gummies. The new product line includes three flavors made from real fruit: Elderberry, Valencia Orange, and Tropical. Featuring simple labels with easy-to-read ingredients, each pouch holds three plant-based energy gummies that contain 75 milligrams of natural caffeine each, which is roughly equivalent to a cup of coffee. One pouch of GummiShot Energy Gummies delivers a total of 225 milligrams of natural caffeine, which is higher than leading regular-strength energy shots, according to the company.