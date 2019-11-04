Gus Olympidis & Scott Hill Selected for 2019 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Induction

NEWARK, N.J. — Gus Kosta Olympidis, founder, president and CEO of Family Express, and Scott Hill, vice president of convenience sales for Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, have been selected as the 2019 inductees into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame.

Over the past 32 years, the CSNews Hall of Fame has recognized c-store industry pioneers and innovators from retailer and supplier companies of all sizes. Hall of Famers are selected by a 90-member blue-ribbon panel of convenience store industry executives, as well as past retailer and supplier Hall of Fame inductees.

The newest Hall of Famers will be honored at a gala banquet and induction ceremony this fall in Chicago, about an hour’s drive from the Valparaiso, Ind., headquarters of Family Express, operator of 74 convenience stores in the state with several more in the pipeline.