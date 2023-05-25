Harbor Foods Technology Leader Passes Away

LACEY, Wash. — Scott Erickson, chief technology officer at Harbor Foods and fourth-generation owner, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 24. He was 52.

Erickson first began working in the family-owned distribution business while he was still in high school, eventually working in many capacities alongside Justin Erickson, his cousin and the current CEO of Harbor Foods.

He was instrumental in taking Harbor from a small, local Aberdeen, Wash., company to a thriving business across the entire West Coast, the company shared in remembrance.

"Scott will be remembered for many things, but by using his own words, we can understand him better," the company said in a released statement. "He described being friendly, one of Harbor Foods' core values, by saying, 'FRIENDLY means being humble, warm and approachable in the dedication to the well-being of others.' That was who Scott was, and he will be remembered for living his life that way."

Erickson is survived by his wife, Holly, and his two sons, Soren and Reece.

Headquartered in Lacey, Harbor Foods is the largest independent, fourth-generation, family-owned distributor on the West Coast, and has more than 1,200 team members. Harbor Foods and its subsidiaries Harbor Wholesale and Harbor Foodservice serve more than 8,000 restaurants, hospitality venues, convenience stores and independent grocers with a wide selection of local and national products, business solutions and Harbor-owned Real Fresh Brands. Harbor Foods also houses Northlink Logistics, an end-to-end third-party logistics company.