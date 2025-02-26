The Harm Reduction Race

The race is on for success in harm reduction: encouraging smokers to switch completely to reduced risk alternatives. Evidence of this rapidly evolving trend can be seen from all lanes — consumers, manufacturers, retailers, the government and even public health.

Citing the “2024 Surgeon General’s Report,” Kellsi Booth, chief legal officer for Black Buffalo, the Chicago-based maker of tobacco alternative chew and pouches, said: “Adult smoking and youth tobacco use are at all-time lows, which is a major public health milestone. The growing body of science and evidence around novel nicotine products supports the important role these products can play as acceptable alternatives for adult smokers to reduce the harm associated with current tobacco use.”

According to Booth, the widespread and growing availability of these products at retail has led to not only adult consumer awareness, but also interest and acceptance, as demonstrated by the rapid growth of the e-cigarette and modern oral categories in the United States. The modern oral (pouch) market has grown significantly over the past several years with some industry reports indicating a $1 billion increase in U.S. retail sales between 2022 and 2023.

Every major tobacco manufacturer — Altria Group Inc., Reynolds American Inc., ITG Brands LLC, Japan Tobacco International USA Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) — now has a reduced-risk tobacco/nicotine product strategy as a significant, if not primary, commitment that is immediately apparent upon a visit to their website home pages.

These reduced-risk strategies are playing out domestically through modern oral nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes (vapor). Globally, heat-not-burn devices are out in front in countries such as Japan, where smoking formerly dominated.

“Millions of adult smokers are seeking new options, including those that reduce risk, and their preferences are evolving rapidly,” Davien Anderson, a spokesperson for Altria, told Convenience Store News. “We believe it is our responsibility to create the conditions for harm reduction to succeed — through education, awareness and advocacy — as we build a strong portfolio of smokefree products that satisfy adult smokers’ evolving interests and preferences. We know that millions of adult consumers 21-plus are interested in completely switching from cigarettes to a smokefree tobacco product.”