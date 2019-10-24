Hawkeye Convenience Stores Up for Sale

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Petroleum Services Co. LLC (PSC) hung for sale signs on several assets including eight Hawkeye Convenience Stores.

In addition to the c-stores, PSC is also selling a tobacco outlet store, a large travel plaza and two development sites. The Hawkeye Convenience Stores and the tobacco outlet are in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City metropolitan areas, according to NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC.

NRC added the Center Point Travel Plaza, which features a McDonald's and a Subway restaurant, and adjacent nearly 13-acre development site are located at the Center Point interchange on Interstate 380.

A 10-acre development site at the Amana interchange on Interstate 80 is also for sale.

PSC retained NRC to market the assets.

The Coralville-based company prefers to sell the eight c-stores as a package, but it will consider bids on individual sites or groups of sites. PSC will also entertain separate bids on the tobacco outlet store and the development sites, according to NRC.

The c-stores and the travel plaza are being sold with or without fuel supply and are currently branded Sinclair.