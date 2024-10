CBD, an active ingredient in cannabis that is derived from the hemp plant but does not have any psychoactive properties, has reported benefits for treating anxiety, insomnia, inflammation, pain and more. Knowledge of CBD, however, is lacking among convenience store shoppers, according to the 2024 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month. The study found that: