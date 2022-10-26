The Hershey Co. Introduces Reese’s Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag

HERSHEY, Pa. — To help trick-or-treaters hide their Reese's from would-be candy thieves and tricky candy traders, The Hershey Co. introduces the Reese's Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag.

According to the company, here's how the bag works:

Lift the jack-o'-lantern's right eye and secretly slip the Reese's snack-sized treat through the hidden opening.

Once out of sight from family and friends, unzip the bottom flap to access Reese's snack-size candy.

Enjoy the hard-earned Reese's treats.

"We know how it feels to work so hard Halloween night to get the best of the best candy, Reese's," said Reese's Senior Brand Manager Shannon Wilkinson. "So, we decided it's time to help you keep those number one treats for yourself with the Reese's Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat bag that has a secret compartment for those precious chocolate and peanut butter treats."

The Reese's brand released a limited quantity of the Secret Stash Bags on Oct. 19 to gear up for Halloween night. Consumers who visited shop.hersheys.com and purchased a 9.6-ounce bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Snack Sized Ghosts, Bats & Pumpkins received a Reese's Secret Stash Trick-or-Treat Bag for free.

