The Hershey Co. Receives Best-in-State Employers Recognition

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. continues to be recognized for its business acumen.

The candy and snack manufacturer was named to the Forbes list of America's Best-in-State Employers in Pennsylvania 2023, ranking No. 33. Hershey also appears for the first time on the list for Virginia.

Forbes cited the company's "north star of goodness," which is behind giving employees competitive pay, career development programs, flexible working arrangements, and generous parental leave for both salaried and shift workers, among the reasons for landing on the list, according to the company.

"Inspired by a shared purpose, our employees are motivated each day to make more moments of goodness with our consumers. This simple, yet profound, purpose underpins every decision we make as a company and as a result has an exponential impact on our [nearly] 20,000 employees," said Chris Scalia, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at The Hershey Co. "It is this exact purpose and our people-first strategy that makes us a great place to work, ensuring everyone can learn, grow and thrive."

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, companies recognized were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States and are grouped into one of the 25 industry sectors. Employers with operations in more than one state can also be ranked in multiple states.

The evaluation is made on a state-by-state basis based on three distinct criteria: in-state indirect recommendations, national in-industry indirect recommendations and direct recommendations. Employees were also asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics such as working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

The Hershey Co. invests significantly in people-centric programs and initiatives including competitive pay and benefits; industry leading parental leave for both salaried and plant employees; a culture of listening, flexibility, meaningful work; and career development and mentorship.

"Our entire team rallies around the effort to make Hershey a place where our employees feel pride in the work they do, feel appreciated by the company they do it for, and in the collaboration and teamwork with the people they do it with," said Scalia. "At the end of the day, we place our people at the center of everything we do so that they value The Hershey Co. as much as we value them."

Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Co. has nearly 20,000 employees globally. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.