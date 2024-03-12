The Hershey Co. Recognized Among Most Ethical Companies

[Read more: The Hershey Co. Receives Best-in-State Employers Recognition]





The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient, a questionnaire that requires companies to provide more than 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class practices from organizations across industries and from around the world, according to Ethisphere.

The World's Most Ethical Companies historically outperform their peers and competitors financially, demonstrating a tangible return on investment for doing the right thing. This year's honorees outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 13.6 percentage points over a five-year period.

2024 marks the 18th annual World's Most Ethical Companies recognition.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, The Hershey Co. has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that that drive more than $10 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels. Hershey has approximately 19,700 employees around the world.