Hershey Draws on Consumer Insights to Inspire New Packaging Innovation

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. is launching two new pack types based on changing consumer behavior and the evolving retail landscape.

This week, the company announced the launch of the Reese's Pantry Pack, which holds 25 snack-size pieces of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Hershey plans to release additional Pantry Packs for its Kit Kat and York brands. It will also soon debut the King Size Multipack, which holds four king-size bars of Reese's, Reese's Sticks or Kit Kat.

Reese ' s Pantry Pack

The Reese's Pantry Pack is a stackable, portable, organizable, compact package neatly stocked with 25 individually wrapped snack-size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Available now, this package is best for stashing, storing, freezing or refrigerating Reese's products, according to the supplier.

"Stack it, pack it, freeze it, organize it. Now, our fans can create their very own Reese's corner of the pantry, fridge, freezer, desk. You name it," said Bo Jones, Reese's brand team member. "The new Reese's Pantry Pack allows anyone to stash their beloved chocolate and peanut butter neatly anywhere they want, making it perfect to grab anytime they want."

King Size Multipack

The King Size Multipack, soon to be available, is designed to give consumers what they want while also driving sales for Hershey's retail partners, as this new pack size can accelerate incremental growth, the company explained in a recent blog post on its website.

King-size bars are a top-selling size, and the King Size Multipack marks the first instance where Hershey will offer king-size bars in a multipack option. Multipacks have been trending for the last couple of years, both in-store and in digital shopping. The supplier's research has found that consumers find multipacks highly versatile.

"This pack type was also designed with digital purchasing behavior in mind. We understand that many online retailers avoid offering single king-size bars in online orders or in-store pickups because it's not cost effective," Hershey stated. "This new pack allows them to capture that instant consumable on a digital platform at a higher price point, and still allows consumers to treat themselves (and their friends and families)."

Price Pack Architecture

Looking more in-depth at package design, Hershey has historically been focused on what it calls the "Price Pack Architecture."

"What that means is we're always looking for new ways to bring together an optimal pack form and price point that will offer value to the consumer and drive sales for retail partners. Our new Pantry Pack is a first-rate example of that. The idea for this pack, which is a recyclable box about the length of an egg carton filled with individually wrapped pieces, came from our research revealing how much people love our snack-size candy," the company explained in the blog post.

Traditionally, the snack-size has been associated with Halloween and other seasons and sold in laydown bags. But Hershey's Insights Team found that shoppers are enjoying these individually packaged pieces on a daily basis, year-round, so it set out to create a new type of snack package that would keep its sweet treats more neat and organized.

"We wanted a design that would allow consumers to have their favorite candy on hand to treat themselves and share with their family at the times that they wanted it most, without taking up too much kitchen real estate," the company noted. "We knew from our research that people want packaging that fits efficiently in the space it's stored; they want containers that open and close easily and that stack cleanly. We asked our partners to design a pack that checked all of those boxes and could slide into a pantry or refrigerator (we know that some candy lovers like to chill their favorite treats)."

Hershey subsequently shared the designs with consumers — first in focus groups and then actually sending Pantry Packs to nearly 300 homes, asking for feedback with questions such as: Where did you store it? Who in your household consumed the candy? How much candy did they eat? How easy is it to open and close? Does it solve a problem for you?

"Through their answers, we learned that 35 percent stored the pack in their refrigerator, a much higher number than we expected; that organized storage offered easy access and portion control; and that they valued a sleek and versatile design that could feel equally at home on a countertop or tucked into the pantry or fridge. It took multiple iterations, but with the new Pantry Pack, you can see each of those key design elements," Hershey said.

The Hershey Co. has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including brand names Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.