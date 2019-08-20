Hershey Gives C-store Retailers a New Way to Increase Product Speed to Shelf

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. is offering a new time-saving and profit-building tool for retailers through its Hershey Solutions online portal.

The site, which launched in 2018, allows convenience store decision makers to quickly capitalize on new product launches and shopper trends, according to Hershey. Beginning this summer, registered retailers are now able to increase product speed to shelf with the time-saving capability to place orders.

"We want to see our convenience store partners continue to grow and are proud to be investing in capabilities that will help them drive trips, build baskets and ultimately maximize sales and profits," said Gwen Andrews, senior manager, Sales Planning C-store, The Hershey Co. "Our Hershey Solutions portal allows us to help thousands of retailers each day, providing them access to category management insights, merchandising, new product news and now online ordering."

Hershey Solutions, a go-to resource for the latest insights-focused planograms and promotional program offerings, providers retailers with access to expert merchandising strategies and shopper insights from any Internet-connected device. For contracted retailers, Hershey Solutions provides current updates to their Retailer Rewards rebate status, as well as identifies compliance gaps with the click of a mouse or tap of a screen. With the addition of the new online ordering capability, registered Retailer Rewards program visitors now have the ability to act immediately on these compliance voids, the company noted.

"It is exciting to see Hershey Solutions continue to grow and there are even more profit-driving business tools that we’ll be rolling out in the near future," said Andrews. "The online ordering capability is the first of many exciting additions to come."

For more information on, or to register for Hershey Solutions, click here.

The Hershey Co., celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.