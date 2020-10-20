Hershey Introduces Virtual Meeting Experience for Retailers

HERSHEY, Pa. — Category management and snacking leader The Hershey Co. is introducing Hershey Insights Network (HIN), a virtual experience to help its retail partners stay ahead of the retail landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

HIN offers leading insights, analysis and expertise to provide solutions to engage shoppers with live set merchandising and enhanced shopping experiences broadcasted to retail partners in a unique and remote platform.

"While this pandemic may have temporarily changed the way in which we meet with our retail partners, it has not changed the strong insights we have to offer our customers, which are especially crucial at this time," said The Hershey Co. Senior Director of Category Management Dale Clark. "Our retail partners depend on this insight-driven data to help them stay ahead of the retail landscape, and this is another way we continue to adapt during this time to ensure that retailers are set up for lasting success."

Much like a television studio, the HIN serves as its own network, with a multi-camera studio and video switcher to ensure retail partners have a live experience unlike any other, according to the company. The platform remotely connects retail partners across the country to the Global Customer Insights Center (GCIC).

"We are going above and beyond to set up retail partners for success now and in the future," said Clark. "It's so important to adapt quickly to all the changes that continue to take place this year and we are proud to be a trusted partner for retailers in this evolving world, bringing them the latest insights and results with paypoint, center store, and innovation to accelerate growth."

Since 2006, Hershey has offered its GCIC to retail partners in person in Hershey. In 2018, it introduced an extension of GGIC, the Mobile Customer Insights Center (MCIC). The 53-foot, expandable tractor trailer takes Hershey’s shopper insights and expertise on the road to retail partners nationwide.

Headquartered in Hershey, The Hershey Co. has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.