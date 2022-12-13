Hershey Sees Strong Results From First Bilingual U.S. Plant

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. is celebrating the progress of the company's "Say Hola" initiative at its first bilingual manufacturing facility.

Nearly one year after the launch of the program, the Hershey plant in Hazleton, Pa., now seamlessly integrates both Spanish- and English-speaking employees. The transformation evolves Hershey's employee experience and ensures a work environment that's accessible and equitable, the company stated.

Additionally, the program has enabled hiring of a more experienced workforce, improved retention and reduced recruitment costs.

"Say Hola" further advances Hershey's commitments to its communities while underscoring enterprise-wide diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) priorities, career development programs, and enhanced care systems and rewards for employees.

"At the frontline of our business, our manufacturing employees make what we do possible and are a driving force behind our recent supply chain investments," said Jason Reiman, senior vice president, chief supply chain officer.

"Say Hola" precedes a wide range of new and improved employee support programs launching in 2023, including enhanced parental leave, new training and development opportunities and local community efforts. "By delivering exceptional and inclusive experiences for employees, their families and the greater communities, we are doubling down on our legacy commitment to ensure Hershey is a top workplace for manufacturing workers so that people can grow within our company," he added.

In the past 20 years, Hazleton's population has seen a rapid growth in Hispanic residents, growing from five to more than 60 percent. Recognizing the opportunity to evolve its approach and build programs that lead with inclusivity, Hershey launched this initiative to equip employees with the tools and resources needed to succeed regardless of their primary language. "Say Hola" is part of Hershey's larger people-first manufacturing strategy and is a direct reflection of the local community's diverse, rapidly evolving demographics, according to the company.

By launching "Say Hola" and opening its doors to the changing Hazelton community, Hershey is seeing an increase in employee retention and highly experienced individuals applying for positions. More than 90 percent of the facility's recruitment classes now have the desired manufacturing experience vs. 50 percent of recruitment classes prior to program launch. The community's enthusiasm about the transformation to a bilingual plant and word-of-mouth awareness has also reduced recruitment costs, Hershey stated.