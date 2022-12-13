Hershey Sees Strong Results From First Bilingual U.S. Plant
Hershey's investment in the Hazleton facility reflects founder Milton Hershey's legacy and community-building efforts. The company embraced the opportunity to make internal changes to grow side by side with Hazleton and position the 50-year-old manufacturing facility as a mirror of the community. To do this, the candy and snack maker:
- Conducts trainings in both English and Spanish;
- Produces all signs, labels and forms in both Spanish and English; and
- Ensures bilingual employees and resources are made available on the floor to support with communication and introduced a 24 hours a day, seven days a week 1-800 number for assistance.
Hershey's partnership with its Latino Business Resource Group (LBRG) was pivotal in ideating, planning and executing the "Say Hola" initiative. The LBRG remains involved as Hershey continues to build and implement the program. As its first multilingual pilot program, Hershey will continue to use key learnings from this initiative to move its people-first manufacturing vision forward and support its overarching DEI roadmap.
"The 'Say Hola' initiative showcases Hershey's commitment to our people and the communities in which we live and work — both on a local and global scale," said Alicia Petross, chief diversity officer. "'Say Hola' has accelerated the diversity of our workforce — a key element of our DEI roadmap — and provided upskilling, improved recruiting and retention and most importantly, the program fosters a workplace that looks more like the communities our colleagues live in."
Earlier this year, Hershey was named No. 6 on DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity and No. 9 on the Top Companies for Latino Executives list. The candy and snack maker's Latino executives and board members are frequently honored in outlets like Latino Leaders Magazine.
Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Co. has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.