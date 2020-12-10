High's Adds Maryland Crab Cake to the Menu

BALTIMORE — High's is partnering with Trout's Supreme Seafood to add the authentic Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake at 41 convenience stores.

It is available as a standalone sandwich or as a platter meal that comes with the choice of one or two crab cakes, plus both coleslaw and potato wedges.

"High's takes pride in their hometown heritage and continues to find ways to celebrate Maryland in their food offerings," said High's Foodservice Director Sherryn Diamond. "Nothing is more authentic than a Maryland crab cake."

The sandwich is available at all of the chain's foodservice stores, while the platter is available at High's Kitchen locations. Both versions come with multiple toppings, including the choice of Old Bay seasoning, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and local favorite Saval mustard, as well as fresh lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

"We considered many of Baltimore's well-known restaurants in our search to provide the best crab cake for our customers," said Dawn Wells, vice president of foodservice for High's. "Our crab cake is quality, local and authentic made with lump and jumbo lump crab meat. This signature item is authentic for the Maryland crab cake connoisseur, as well as a real delight for customers looking for unique, delicious local fare."

The new item is part of a larger strategy to elevate High's foodservice program that includes new offerings at most stores, including rotisserie wings, bean-to-cup coffee, and brand new bakery offerings.

Based in Baltimore, High's operates 49 c-stores in Maryland.