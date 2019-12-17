High's Adds Mobile Debit Payment to Its Loyalty Program

BALTIMORE — High's is adding a new level of convenience to its loyalty program with the addition of mobile debit payment and personalized rewards.

The Maryland-based retailer launched Carroll Pay, its private label payment program, and High's Rewards, its loyalty program, which includes surprise and delight offers, various clubs and fuel savings.

"A growing segment of our customers prefer debit payment and expect immediate rewards," said Noah Sanders, senior analytics and implementation manager at High's. "With ZipLine's single platform for payment and loyalty, we're providing the convenience and incentives that our customers expect. We're excited to put our brand front and center with every customer purchase and continue to grow market share."

High's partnered with ZipLine to launch the company's loyalty and payment platform at all of High's 49 convenience stores. Working closely with High’s marketing team, ZipLine developed point-of-purchase messaging and participated in the design and production of launch materials, as well as provided enrollment training and share program guides for use at all store counters.

"We're excited to play a key role in High's growth plans by providing payment-powered loyalty," said Kristen Bailey, ZipLine’s chief marketing officer. "High's is a standout retailer that continually embraces new technologies that improve their customers' experience."