The forecourts at convenience stores are buzzing with activity once again. According to the 2023 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, purchase incidence of fuel significantly increased year over year, likely driven by heightened post-pandemic travel. Generation Z and millennial c-store shoppers, in particular, are driving the monthly trip average up.