Holiday Oil Co. Will Outfit Entire Network With Self-Checkout Kiosks

WEST VALLEY, Utah — Holiday Oil Co. has selected Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Passport Express Lane self-checkout system to ease labor challenges and create a fast, frictionless shopping experience.

The convenience store operator of 67 locations in Utah will outfit its entire network with Express Lane kiosks. This will allow employees to focus on more complex tasks and serve the growing segment of self-service customers who desire a faster, cashierless checkout process, according to Holiday Co.

"Self-checkout solves challenges on both sides of the front counter," said Jay Cahoon, director of fuel systems. "For employees, it helps balance out staffing shortages and maintain store standards. For customers, it provides the checkout options they've come to expect from other retail environments. Holiday Oil is committed to providing a speedy, positive customer experience and Express Lane helps us maintain that standard."

Veeder-Root's Express Lane offers a wide range of payment options including contactless, cards and cash to ensure every customer can be served quickly and conveniently. Additionally, with a variety of scanner options, Express Lane has a flexible footprint that allows retailers to easily fit new self-checkout areas into existing stores.

"Holiday Oil selected Express Lane for its superior guest experience, its seamless reconciliation and unmatched ROI," said Monica Arroyave, marketing senior director, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. "Labor shortages are a persistent problem for most c-store retailers. Self-checkout is a cost-effective solution that also pays dividends to the rest of the c-store operation. We are proud and excited to help Holiday Oil elevate its customer experience."

The Express Lane kiosks are designed specifically for c-stores and can handle the unique retail scenarios of the convenience store industry, including the sale of age-restricted items and fuel, according to Gilbarco Veeder-Root. This allows customers to scan items, order food, and even pump gas all in one simple transaction.

Pete's of Erie Inc. in Parsons, Kan., has also tapped Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Passport Express Lane self-checkout system for all 50 of its c-stores in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. In addition to Express Lanes, the retailer adopted Crane Payment Innovation PayPod cash recyclers to its self-checkouts to ensure all forms of payment — including cash, card and contactless options — are available to customers.

Another convenience retailer planning to implement self-checkout is Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The global operator will deploy more than 10,000 Mashgin Touchless Checkout Systems, branded as "Smart Checkout," at more than 7,000 of its Circle K and Couche-Tard stores during the next three years. The artificial intelligence-powered self-checkout system will improve customer checkout times by as much as 400 percent, according to Mashgin.

Gilbarco, N.C.-based Veeder-Root is a worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering a broad range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges, and fleet management systems.

Holiday Oil Co. is headquartered in West Valley, Utah.