Pete's of Erie Installs Self-Checkout Chainwide

PARSONS, Kan. — Pete's of Erie Inc. has selected Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Passport Express Lane self-checkout system for all 50 of its convenience stores in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

In addition to express lanes, Pete's will have CPI Paypod cash recyclers to ensure all forms of payment including cash, card, and contactless options, are available to customers.

"Busy stores create new challenges in the shopping experience and we're no different," said Doug Mercer, information technology director for Pete's of Erie. "Self-checkout allows us to maintain the standards our customers have come to expect. We chose Express Lane for its intuitive design and c-store specific features, including fuel purchasing."

Express Lane offers a range of functions made for the unique scenarios c-stores experience, including pre-pay and post-pay fuel sales. This allows customers to pump gas, scan items and order food all in one simple transaction, according to Gilbarco Veeder-Root. This also allows for reduced lines at the front counter and streamlines staff responsibilities to other tasks like stocking shelves and maintaining cleanliness standards.

According to CPI, four out of 10 consumers will abandon a purchase due to long lines, and Forbes research shows 85 percent of shoppers believe self-checkout is faster than cashier-guided transactions. Pete's of Erie is experiencing quick customer adoption of the first few installed Express Lanes. By positioning Express Lane near existing cashier stations and deploying employee ambassadors, the impact was immediate.

"Self-checkout is not a new concept for shoppers, but it is new to the c-store environment," said Mike Brenner, product marketing manager, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. "A successful self-checkout launch requires a team effort and, of course, the right tools for the job. Pete's of Erie is a prime example of how retailers should implement and execute self-checkout strategies in the c-store setting."

Convenience Store News has also reported on several other recent self-checkout implementations. These include BP implementing Mashgin's artificial intelligence (AI) self-checkout system at four ampm locations, which is purported to be the world's fastest touchless self-checkout powered by AI and uses computer vision to scan items for purchase instantly.

In addition, Global Partners LP is adding self-checkout kiosks from checkout solutions provider Skip to all 264 company-owned convenience stores across the Northeast.

Royal Farms is also expanding its partnership with enterprise technology provider NCR Corp. to equip its 250-plus stores with self-checkout solutions, bringing the option to 100 percent of its network.

Circle K, in partnership with Standard AI, a leading computer vision platforms for retail, in October rolled out an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, checkout-free experience at an initial store in Tempe, Ariz. The program will be followed by implementation at other stores in Tempe and Tucson.

This store features a network of AI-powered cameras mounted at strategic locations throughout its interior. The system accurately identifies products that shoppers pick up and automatically records their purchases on the Circle K mobile app.

Parsons-based Pete's of Erie operates 50 convenience store locations in the Midwest.

Greensboro, N.C.-based Gilbarco Veeder-Root provides retail and commercial fueling operations. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.