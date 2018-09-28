Holiday Stationstores Offers Free Coffee Tuesdays

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Holiday Stationstores is giving its customers a morning jolt with its Free Coffee Tuesdays promotion.

The campaign kicked off Sept. 18 and runs through Oct. 9. On each Tuesday during that timeframe, Holiday will give out free cups of coffee which customers can customize with a variety of flavored syrups and fresh chilled creamers.

Bloomington-based Holiday has more than 500 stores across the United States. It was acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in 2017. Its coffee program offers Espresso Dark Roast, Guatemalan Highlands, Rainforest House blend, Hazelnut, 100-percent Colombian and other beans.

In keeping with the coffee promotion, the retailer is offering free coffee on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29. Customers need only to text "COFFEE" to 44022 to receive the free coffee deal.

Rutter's is also joining the celebration with a free coffee offer for its Rutter's VIP reward program members on Sept. 29. The retailer offers seven coffee blends and a coffee bar with 36 flavored syrup options.

"This has become an annual tradition at Rutter's to show our appreciation for our loyal coffee customers," said Pam Baldwin, director of customer engagement for Rutter's. "Our coffee bar has become somewhat famous since we let them fix it how they like it. We have a wonderful European dark roast for the purist and over 36 mix in options for those that like to craft their own special cup."

