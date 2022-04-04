Hostess & Gopuff Partner Up to Celebrate National Twinkies Day

Lenexa, Kans. — Hostess Brands Inc. is teaming up with Gopuff to celebrate National Twinkies Day by offering Twinkies fans a special treat. Customers who use the code FREETWINKIES22 at checkot on the Gopuff app on Wednesday, April m6 will have the chance to receive a free two-count package of Twinkies, with a limit of one per Gopuff account.

"Twinkies are a beloved snack brand and have been for generations," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands LLC. "That's why we take great care to ensure that the taste and quality of each pack of Twinkies exceeds fans' expectations. In celebration of National Twinkies Day and to show our appreciation, we're delighted to offer fans free Twinkies through our partners at Gopuff."

For nearly 100 years, Twinkies have long been a storied treat. Hostess Twinkies were created in 1930 by baker Jimmy Dewar. The inspiration for the name Twinkies came from a Twinkle Toe Shoes billboard that Dewar saw on his way to show off his idea. The original Twinkies were filled with banana cream, which was later changed to vanilla cream during World War II due to banana rationing.

Today, Hostess Brands produces more than 1 million Twinkies a day and 400 million Twinkies a year. On average, 1,123 Twinkies are produced per minute. At any given moment during production, 15,000 Twinkies are in the oven and 35,000 are cooling. Each batch of Twinkies batter weighs 2,000 pounds. Also, Twinkies have a shelf life of only 45 days.

Today, Hostess Twinkies are available in four flavors, comprising classic, mixed berry flavored, banana flavored and chocolate cake, as well as limited-time seasonal flavors, and in three sizes: a two-count single-serve, a 10-count multi-pack and a 16-count family pack.

Lenexa-based Hostess Brands Inc. is a sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess and Voortman brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats, including Hostess Donettes, Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs and Zingers, as well as a variety of Voortman cookies and wafers.

As Convenience Store News reported, Hostess Brands recently redesigned and modernized its corporate brand identity in an effort to reflect a "thriving company positioned for long-term growth" in the fast-growing snacking segment.

The company also announced it will convert an idled factory into a state-of-the-art bakery expected to be operational in the second half of 2023. At this location, Hostess will invest $120 million to $140 million to transform the 330,000-square-foot facility in Arkadelphia, Ark.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff is a platform for instant delivery of consumers' everyday needs. With an assortment of products including cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, seamless, and reliable experience to customers in over 1,000 cities for a flat $1.95 delivery fee, stated the company.