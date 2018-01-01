New from Hostess Brands, Hostess Mini Brownies with chocolate chips are peanut-free and made with real chocolate. They contain no trans-fat, artificial colors or high fructose corn syrup. In addition, Hostess Mini Muffins are getting a makeover, with new packaging that highlights fun and flavor, as well as adjustments to their ingredients making them peanut-free products with real fruit or chocolate, and no artificial colors, trans fat or high fructose corn syrup.