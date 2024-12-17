 Skip to main content

Hostess Unveils New Logo & Packaging

The updated visual presentation is an initial step in the strategy to refresh the brand.
Danielle Romano
Hostess new logo & packaging

ORRVILLE, Ohio — Hostess is entering a new era.

The packaged snacks manufacturer unveiled a new logo and packaging design as part of a brand refresh. Hostess — producer of Donettes, Twinkies, Cupcakes, Ding Dongs and more — modernized its look and feel to enhance appeal with new, younger consumers while engaging current fans. 

[CSN EXCLUSIVE: How Hostess Brands Stays Aligned With Changing Consumer Needs]

The updated logo retains the trademark heart, reflecting that the brand's core values remain firmly intact, while offering a more playful font style and a brighter color palette. The refreshed logo design also includes a new cloud-shaped border celebrating the light and airy quality of Hostess snacks.

The refreshed product packaging features new stylized typography, updated product photography highlighting the deliciousness of each sweet baked snack and product descriptions to better reflect the taste and quality consumers can only find with Hostess, the company stated.

"The launch of the new logo and packaging design is an exciting way to kick off the next chapter for this great brand and introduce ourselves to new fans," said Christopher Balach, vice president, marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. "When we talk to consumers about the brand, the thing we hear again and again is about the joy it brings, and we were eager to celebrate the special feeling of enjoying a favorite Hostess treat through this work."

The process to develop the new look and feel included team collaboration, leveraging industry partners and utilizing multiple phases of consumer testing to evaluate all aspects of the refreshed presentation. These efforts resulted in the updated logo and new packaging creative that consumers prefer 2:1 to the previous presentation of the brand while enhancing perceptions around taste and modernity, the company reported. 

"At Hostess we talk about how we are made not manufactured — that every snack we bake is unique — and that spirit was central to the refreshed presentation," said Aundrea Graver, director, marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. "One of my favorite aspects of the work are the subtle 'Easter eggs' embedded in how we present the product brands. We wanted to leverage the inherent strength of the Hostess parent brand while celebrating what makes each of our sweet baked snacks distinct and we did just that."

The updated visual presentation is an initial step in the strategy to refresh the Hostess brand, including a new advertising campaign planned for the new year.

The J.M. Smucker Co. closed on its acquisition of Hostess in November 2023.

Orrville-based The J.M. Smucker Co.'s brands include Folgers, Dunkin', Café Bustelo, Jif, Uncrustables, Smucker's, Hostess, Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. 

Dunkin’ is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC.  The Dunkin’ brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels.

