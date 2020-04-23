House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Support C-store & Grocery Workers Through COVID-19 Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a bipartisan show of support for convenience and grocery store workers, Representatives Glenn 'GT' Thompson (R, PA-15) and Dwight Evans (D, PA-03) introduced H.R. 6567, the Giving Retailers and Our Convenience Employees Relief Act, or GROCER Act.

The bill would establish a federal tax holiday for such employees from Feb. 15 through June 15 for individuals making less than $75,000 annually.

The bill also provides discretion to the Treasury to extend the benefit for an additional three months.

"Grocery and convenience store workers are among the unsung heroes of our battle with COVID-19 and have played a vital role in the national food supply chain," stated Rep. Thompson. "The GROCER Act is a simple way of saying 'thank you' to the men and women who put themselves on the front lines, sanitizing, stocking, and serving communities by putting a little more of their hard earned money back in their paychecks."

Rep. Evans added, "Our grocery and convenience store employees are serving on the front lines, making sure the rest of us have the food and other crucial supplies we need to get through this pandemic. This bipartisan four-month income-tax holiday would be a way to thank these vital workers and help them meet their own needs."

The National Grocers Association, National Association of Truckstop Operators (NATSO) and NACS expressed support for the bill.

"Convenience store associates are indeed on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis in every community around the country by providing the food, fuel, and necessities required by their customers," said NACS CEO Henry Armour. "The relief provided by the GROCER Act is a welcome response to these heroes who have continued to serve their communities."

NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings made a nod to travel center employees, who are ensuring that our nation's truck drivers have places to eat, rest, and refuel as they deliver food and other essential supplies throughout the country.

"Travel centers and truckstops remain open 24 hours a day, and that's because of their heroic employees. NATSO is extraordinarily grateful to Representatives Thompson and Evans for recognizing the essential work that these travel center and truckstop employees are doing day in and day out," she said.