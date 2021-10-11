How C-store Retailers Are Saluting the Military This Veterans Day

"Casey's and its guests are proud to support our nation's heroes and their families," said Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey's, and veteran of the United States Army. "Last year our guests joined us in saluting the men and women who have served this great country by raising over $1.4 million for these two extraordinary organizations. As a veteran, I am humbled each year by the generosity of our guests and am proud of the good Casey's and its guests spread to our service members and their families."

There are two additional ways guests can donate to this year's campaign:

Make it a Hero Deal: When guests add a 2-liter Pepsi product to their Casey's Share Pack Meal purchase, $1 will be donated to the campaign, up to $25,000 from PepsiCo.

Share using #HereForVets: $1 will be donated each time the #HereForVets hashtag is used on Twitter or Instagram during the month of November, up to $100,000 from Casey's.

"Pepsi is honored to stand together with Casey's in support of the military heroes who have served and protected our country," said Neil Pryor, president, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. "Through our annual PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance relay, we are proud to have raised over $1.2 million for the Children of Fallen Patriots organization over the past six years and will continue to support veterans across the Heartland and beyond alongside such dedicated partners like Casey's."

Casey's has worked with HOPE since 2012. The organization actively serves 4,279 warriors in communities that the convenience operator serves. Additionally, the retailer partners with Children of Fallen Patriots to provide assistance, resources and scholarships to military children who've lost a parent in the line of duty. In 2020, Casey's raised $700,000 for the organization.

Last year, Casey's and its guests donated more than $1.4 million to help veterans and their families.

As an added salute, Casey's encourages all service members past and present to visit on Veterans Day to receive a free cup of coffee.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey's operates more than 2,300 convenience stores.

Love's Travel Stops

Oklahoma City-based Love's is thanking the military by offering a food and drink deal on Veterans Day. Veterans or current members of the military can get a free roller grill item and fountain drink or coffee with the purchase of one roller grill item at participating locations.