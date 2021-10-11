How C-store Retailers Are Saluting the Military This Veterans Day

Veterans authenticated with ID.me in the myRewards Plus app can save their exclusive offer for a $10 free meal credit. Veterans can choose from a variety of food and beverages, including Pilot coffee, fountain drinks, non-alcoholic cooler beverages, hot and cold food items, name-brand snacks and purchases.
Additionally, Pilot is teaming up with the Call of Duty Endowment on an in-store round-up campaign to help veterans transition to successful careers after the military. Guests at participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers can join the Endowment's mission by rounding up their purchase from Oct. 25 – Nov. 15.
Pilot will match the donations up to $100,000 and 100 percent of the proceeds from the round-up will go directly to the Endowment. This year's campaign aims to raise $500,000 — enough to support nearly 1,000 veterans in their transition into post-military careers.
The travel center operator has been a supporter of the Endowment since 2019, contributing toward the organization's goal of placing 100,000 veterans into high-quality jobs by 2024.
"We are proud to be a veteran-founded company and we want to honor our servicemen and women whenever we have the opportunity," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Co. "Working with the Call of Duty Endowment is an amazing way to help veterans find a great career after they've graciously served our country. We have many veteran team members and guests and look forward to showing them our appreciation by welcoming them to our stores for a free meal on us."
Rutter's
As a thank-you to the Armed Forces, Rutter's will honor veterans and active military by offering a free coffee of any size to those in uniform or who present a valid military ID.
"We appreciate all of those who have served to protect our country," said Chris Hartman, Rutter's director of Fuels, Forecourt and Advertising. "All of us at Rutter's want to recognize, and thank, these heroic members of our communities."
The offer is valid at all of Rutter's 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.
Sheetz Inc.
On Nov. 11, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of its 635 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.