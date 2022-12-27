How Convenience Store Owners Can Combat Meltflation

The cost of goods and services in the United States continues to go up, impacting industries across the board. At the same time, supply chain slowdowns from COVID-19 have triggered services and product shortages. Supply chain strains and the resulting inflation have led businesses and third-party distributors of goods to quickly adjust prices to combat inflation rates, leading to higher consumer prices.

Convenience store owners who have lost the predictable flow of goods from their supply chain partners and have seen prices skyrocket for everyday items have especially felt the pain.

While prices are increasing, the amount of product consumers get is also shrinking. From coffee to tissues and granola bars to ice, companies are quietly shrinking portion sizes without lowering prices. "Shrinkflation" is the term coined to describe this phenomenon.

It’s taking over industries worldwide and has even made its way to bagged ice. The standard 10-pound bag of ice has quietly been reduced to 7 pounds over the last few years. Customers are getting less product but paying the same price, if not more, leading to "meltflation." This means convenience store owners are paying 30 percent more for the same — or less — amount of product than before, depending on the delivery service.

The product decline is a result of the country’s ice manufacturers facing increasing fuel costs, labor shortages and higher wages, exacerbated by the pandemic and supply chain challenges. Meltflation is a way for ice producers to quietly save money and maintain revenue while hoping consumers won’t notice.

Challenges of the Traditional Ice Model

Convenience stores across the U.S. still use the traditional bagged ice model, which comes with various challenges. Before bagged ice reaches the convenience store or the consumer, it must be made in a factory, packaged, kept cold, shipped in a refrigerator truck, and stored.

Every step in the chain increases the price of bagged ice. Whether it's to fill coolers or provide for parties, people buying bagged ice are looking for large quantities and bulk buying. Seven-pound bags aren't huge, so customers are spending more to satisfy their needs.

Not only does bagged ice present problems in terms of cost and less product, but the quality and sanitation of bagged ice aren't meeting consumer standards either. Bags can tear during transport or when customers sort through the merchandiser for selection. Traditional bagged ice is handled multiple times throughout the production and transportation process, making it difficult to ensure all product is moved in a sanitary manner.

Bagged ice also introduces stocking issues, especially in the warmer months and during holidays. Ice bunkers have limited capacity, and ice may run out of stock during peak demand.

Like most industries, the convenience store industry has faced significant labor challenges, including employee turnover and staff shortages. With limited help, convenience stores are struggling to meet customer demands. Having to deal with unloading the ice off the truck and restocking the ice bunker makes it more difficult for employees to tend to customers' needs.