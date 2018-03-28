How to Engage Female C-store Shoppers With Loyalty Programs

NEWARK, N.J. — The gender gap in convenience stores is closing. While men remain more frequent c-store shoppers than women, women are quickly catching up, providing a significant opportunity for c-store operators.

The 2018 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle consumer study found that 11 percent of female monthly c-store shoppers shop a c-store "almost every day," compared to 14 percent of men. And among all c-store shoppers, an impressive 44 percent of women say they shop a c-store two to three times a week.

Convenience Store News, in collaboration with loyalty provider Paytronix Systems Inc., recently hosted a webinar titled "Proven Strategies to Attract the Female Shopper to Your C-store."

During the program, Kimberly Otocki, content marketing specialist at Paytronix, dove into various ways retailers can take advantage of the surge in female shoppers, including: how loyalty programs can be used to attract female shoppers, the most resonant promotions for the segment and how to engage these shoppers before, during and after they shop.

As Otocki put it, "the Bubba persona is taking a backseat to new female c-store shoppers." While Bubba is still important, c-store operators would be wise to shift some of their focus to women. With many female shoppers heading to c-stores multiple times a week, retailers should be thinking about how to increase the basket size of these shoppers and also boosting their number of visits, according to Otocki.

Loyalty Programs

Thirty-nine percent of female shoppers say their usual c-store has a loyalty program, while 31 percent say they would enroll in a loyalty program if their usual store offered one. Otocki suggests that retailers look at their business as a two-way relationship: these shoppers are giving you business, so what can you give them?

Much can be offered in a loyalty program, although Otocki warned against certain pitfalls, such as making it too complicated to reap a loyalty program's rewards. She also recommended that retailers take a cue from Amazon and serve up highly tailored and relevant information and deals based on a customer's individual wants and needs.

A loyalty program should be convenient and available through the customer's preferred platform, according to Otocki. To get a leg up on the competition, a retailer's loyalty program should also go beyond traditional c-store offerings and include features such as mobile ordering and mobile payments to create the frictionless experience today's customers crave.

Make It Personal

C-store retailers should segment their customers based on persona, specifically keeping in mind "Susie the Soccer Mom" and "Kristen the Professional."

Segmenting enables retailers to provide more relevant offers to shoppers and find more success in marketing strategies. This will, in turn, lead to greater retention, with shoppers developing deeper loyalty and visiting more often. And ultimately, this will result in greater spend that translates to increased revenue.