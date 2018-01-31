How Fuel Price Signs & Color Impact Buyer Behavior

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. and NEWARK, N.J. — While there is no single industry standard for colors used to represent commodities on external fuel price signs and gas price changers, there are some commonalities. Green is often used for diesel and red is often used for unleaded, but retailers are free to use colors at their own discretion.

A new study of retailers and consumers, conducted during the fall of 2017 by Skyline Products and Convenience Store News, found that neither fuel retailers nor general consumers overwhelmingly support efforts to standardize colors. However, the study revealed some interesting finding on how retailers plan to use color in the future, and how color impacts consumers’ fuel buying decisions.

Click here to download a PDF of the final report.