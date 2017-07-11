How Wawa Surfed Its Way to Blue Ocean Success

CSNews: Why did you write it and what’s the story behind it?

Mauborgne: A decade ago, we wrote our first book “Blue Ocean Strategy,” which went on to sell over 3.6 million copies and become a bestseller on five continents. As the tidal wave of interest grew, individuals, governments, companies and nonprofits started to look at their world through the lens of red and blue oceans. Suddenly, people the world over were identifying themselves as in a red ocean with a call to action to get out and create blue oceans. This raised the conversation and questions to a whole new level: from “What is blue ocean strategy?” to “How can I shift my organization from red to blue oceans?”

Established companies were unsure of how to start the process of moving to blue waters, which would often require getting the members of their team to buy into a concept that directly conflicted with the long-established rules of their industries. Entrepreneurs were looking for concrete steps and a systematic process they could follow to create and capture blue oceans at minimal risk.

Hence, what people were keenly interested to understand were the dynamics of actual transformation. What does it take to change, to move an organization — be it corporate, an upstart, government, a nonprofit, even an individual — from the red ocean to the blue? Achieving that requires a shift not just in strategy, but also in mindset and culture.

To address this challenge head-on, we spent the last decade analyzing and comparing the successes and failures of blue ocean projects across the globe that have sprung out of the movement that “Blue Ocean Strategy” started. Analyzing a variety of sectors from business-to-customer and business-to-business, to public, nonprofit and governments and studying what worked and what didn’t, we developed a concise understanding of the process of new market creation and growth that unlocks people’s creativity as much as their confidence to act.

The result of this new research is “Blue Ocean Shift.” At the risk of oversimplification, if “Blue Ocean Strategy” is the what, “Blue Ocean Shift” is the how.

CSNews: What do you believe are the one or two most important lessons from the new book?

Kim: First lesson is that you don’t have to be born Steve Jobs or be a startup to make a blue ocean shift. People are quick to discount the possibility that they or their organization could shift from red to blue oceans. But they shouldn’t. As our research over the last 10 years bears out, with a clear roadmap and easy-to-use tools, making a blue ocean shift becomes possible for organizations of every stripe, allowing them to reach new heights of market creation and growth.

“Blue Ocean Shift” is brimming with real-world examples of companies large and small, old and new, for-profit and nonprofit, and even a national government that faced the same types of organizational and bureaucratic hurdles we all face — be they resource, political or motivational — and yet overcame them to shift from red to blue oceans by applying the very process and tools outlined in the book. It is not about entrepreneur’s trial and error; anyone can create a blue ocean.

Second is the importance of recognizing our humanness to make change happen. People are paradoxical. We aspire to make a difference. We want to change the world for the better. That’s what makes our energies soar and our hearts beat faster, our adrenaline surge. Yet, simultaneously, most fear we can’t. We need reassurance. “Blue Ocean Shift” recognizes that while we all are replete with creative energy and resilience, at our core, most of us are also incredibly tender and vulnerable.

To suspend belief in the limits of today so we can see and create new possibilities and new pathways to growth, we need to inspire confidence in ourselves and our people. Without the confidence to act, few will venture down a new path, no matter how clear the roadmap. In “Blue Ocean Shift,” inspiring people’s confidence is put on an equal plane with a tested process and market-creating tools to move you, your team and your organization from red to blue oceans in a way that people own and drive the process.

Humanness, not carrots and sticks, is the key to inspiring and building people’s confidence to succeed. It builds psychological understanding into the strategic process so that people are willing to engage fully at every step — even when they are hesitant, may not trust one another, or are skeptical of their ability to succeed on the transformation journey.

If we add one more lesson, it is this: Disruption is only half the story of growth and the less important half. Nondisruptive creation is the missing and even more important half for growth of the future. The current popular mantra of disrupt or die is myopic, and a focus on disruption is limiting and leaves half the opportunities to create new growth and new markets off the table. “Blue Ocean Shift” reveals that nondisruptive creation also generates new markets and growth and the opportunities to unlock nondisruptive creation are huge. The power of nondisruptive creation is that it doesn't heroically pit companies against other established players with often many times the resources.

CSNews: One of the most important tenants in the book appears to be differentiating between market competing and market creating. Could you briefly explain the difference and how a company can move from one to the other?

Mauborgne: The strategic focus of market competing is on how to win in existing market space by beating the competition. You benchmark competition and strive for achieving competitive advantage to win in the existing market. For a market competing or red ocean strategy to succeed, an organization has to stand out either in value, which is called differentiation, or in low cost. But it cannot stand out in both.

Market creating is not about benchmarking the competition; it is about redefining industry boundaries and creating new market space that pulls in all new demand. It is about opening up a new value-cost frontier beyond the existing industry through a step-change in the kind and degree of value you offer. For a market creating or blue ocean strategy to succeed, an organization has to pursue both differentiation and low cost simultaneously.

For a company to move from market competing to market creating, three key components are needed: adopting a blue ocean perspective; having tools and methodology for market creation; and having a humanistic process.

The first component, adopting a blue ocean perspective, opens your mind to what could be, instead of limiting it to what is. Organizations that shift from market competing to market creating ask fundamentally different sets of questions which, in turn, enable them to perceive and appreciate the fallacies behind long-held industry assumptions and best practices. Adopting a blue ocean perspective expands your horizons and ensures that you are looking in the right direction. Without expanding and reorienting your perspective, striving to open up a new value-cost frontier is like running west looking for the sunrise. No matter how fast you run, you’re not going to find it.

The second component is having practical tools for market creation, with proper guidance on how to apply them. If the right perspective is a matter of shifting one’s strategic thinking by asking different questions, market-creating tools and guidance enable you to ask the right questions at the right point in the process and see the significance of the answers. Taken together, they build people’s creative competence and provide the structure and parameters within which to organize your thinking so you can conceive and discover what others don’t see, and avoid the potential pitfalls that trip up most organizations. Step by step, they guide you through the central questions for making a blue ocean shift.

The third component is having a humanistic process, something we have come to call “humanness,” which inspires people to own and drive the process for effective execution. To suspend belief in the limits of today so we can see and create new possibilities and new pathways to growth, we need to inspire confidence in ourselves and our people. Without the confidence to act, few will venture down a new path, no matter how clear the roadmap. When creative competence and confidence to act are combined, real results are achievable.

“Blue Ocean Shift” shows you how to embrace and act on these three key components to successfully carve your path from market competing to market creating in a way that people own and drive the process.

CSNews: In the retail industry, a lot of focus (and fear) is centered around Amazon.com and its ability to disrupt entire markets. Is Amazon a good example of a blue ocean shift and what should other companies do when confronted with a competitor that is disrupting the existing market?

Kim: While Amazon.com as a company has been mostly successful in making blue ocean shifts, we shouldn’t forget that it has also failed in several cases like its online auction move against eBay and its online fashion retailing move against Zappos. The interesting question here is why Amazon.com failed despite its huge resources and capabilities.

Amazon attempted to disrupt the online fashion retailing market by offering free overnight shipping at a loss against Zappos. As the strategic focus of its disruptive attempt was still on beating Zappos by offering more for less, it failed to create fundamentally new value that is compelling enough to change the existing industry order. The lesson for every retailer including Amazon is: Don’t focus on beating your competition when you want to make a blue ocean shift. Like Zappos, other retailers can win over Amazon by following the blue ocean principles laid out in “Blue Ocean Shift.”

Amazon.com has indeed disrupted many offline players in the retail industry. But we need to remember that it has also generated some nondisruptive creations by offering unprecedented retailing services like Prime that created a leap in value for buyers. The point we want to make here is that while Amazon needs to learn more about the principles of market-creating strategy, other retailers need to learn more about nondisruptive creation discussed and exemplified in “Blue Ocean Shift” so that they can create their own growth space when confronted with a disruptor like Amazon.

CSNews: Is this book mainly aimed at upper management executives charged with setting strategy for their companies, or can the principles of “Blue Ocean Shift” be utilized by anyone within an organization?

Mauborgne: The humanistic, teachable and systematic process of “Blue Ocean Shift” makes market creation accessible to everyone, not just to senior leaders in an organization charged with setting strategy for their companies. It allows ordinary people like us to create markets and do extraordinary things.

Developing the mindset of a blue ocean strategist allows people to see new opportunities where others only see constraints. It allows them to ask a fundamentally different set of questions which, in turn, enables them to perceive and appreciate the fallacies behind long-held assumptions and the artificial boundaries we unknowingly impose upon ourselves. The process unlocks the potential all of us possess to see beyond what is to what could be. “Blue Ocean Shift” shows how anyone, regardless of their level in an organization or their entrepreneurial talent, can follow the systematic five-step process laid out within to build their confidence and seize new growth.

THE RETAILER’S PERSPECTIVE



CSNews: According to the book, you began to apply a Blue Ocean approach in 2009, at a time when the economy was slowing, but Wawa was still considered one of the best-in-class retailers in the convenience store industry. How hard was it to convince the rest of the company to go along with the changes needed to position the company better for future growth?

Stoeckel: This was a pivotal time for us. We realized that while Wawa was still strong, our company was drifting into a red ocean. We felt strongly we had created the perfect intersection of our three business offerings — a convenience store, fuel retailer and foodservice provider — and we did so with an unrelenting commitment to outstanding customer service. Yet, in the midst of the recession, the economy was tough and after the financial collapse, our competitors were catching up to Wawa.