H&S Energy Debuts Car Wash Subscription Program
Liquid Barcodes is a leading global loyalty and digital marketing technology company specializing in the convenience and foodservice industries. The proprietary, cloud-based technology platform allows retailers to create and manage their digital marketing campaigns with a process called the Customer Connection Cycle to engage, promote and reward customers' activities in real-time across digital and media channels.
"We are incredibly proud to work with the visionaries at H&S Energy," said Saurabh Swarup, general manager, North America, Liquid Barcodes. "Subscription programs for car wash and beverages encourage sustainable customer loyalty, ensure a recurring revenue business model, and are must-haves for digital-forward convenience retailers."
Customers can access the car wash subscription via the newly released Power Market mobile app, which also features an interactive in-app game. The Power Market app is available for download for Apple and Android devices.
[Read more: Innovation Leads to Higher-End Car Wash Experiences]
"Car care is extremely important to California drivers and by providing an easy and affordable car wash subscription program, we can be sure our customers will visit our stores frequently to keep their vehicles looking pristine," added H&S Energy Senior Director of Operational Systems Fidaa Mohrez.
Orange-based H&S Energy has more than 250 convenience stores under the Chevron, Texaco, Shell and 76 fuel brands. It operates its stores under the Extra Mile banner and under its own proprietary brand, Power Market.