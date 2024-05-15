H&S Energy Debuts Car Wash Subscription Program

ORANGE, Calif. — H&S Energy Products LLC is rolling out a new car wash subscription program across 170-plus ExtraMile and Power Market convenience stores.

Powered by Liquid Barcodes Inc., the monthly subscription service allows customers to choose between several wash tiers as well as single washes.

Additionally, the program delivers a frictionless and contactless solution for customers, and builds recurring revenue for the business, H&S Energy stated.

"We are excited to introduce a car wash subscription program to our customers. We are offering the ultimate level of convenience to our customers and continue to live up to our mission to be a one-stop shop for refueling, car wash services and a wide variety of snacks, beverages and specialty items," commented H&S Energy President of Operations and Retail Amir Hasan.