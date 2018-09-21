Hucks Brings Godfather's Pizza to More Convenience Stores

CARMI, Ill. — Hucks Convenience Stores is expanding the Godfather's Pizza express pizza program to more locations across five states.

Hucks, which first partnered with Godfather's Pizza 25 years ago, will launch its pizza program to 17 more stores. With the additional stores offering the pizza program, it brings the total number of Huck's locations serving Godfather’'s Pizza to 66 out of the more than 120, reported QSR magazine.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Godfather's Pizza to include their product in more Hucks stores," adds Ken Pearson, vice president of foodservice at Hucks Convenience Stores.

"Hucks Convenience Stores have been a great partner," said Dave Gartlan, Godfather's Pizza vice president of franchise development. "They believe in staying ahead of the times and offering their customers what they want. The Godfather's Pizza mission has never changed, and neither has Hucks: The customer is the most important person in all our stores."

A testament to Hucks' commitment to prioritizing customers and convenience, 30 Hucks locations have drive-thru windows. Seven of the new locations will feature GPI Corporate's new licensed pizza program, BigShot Pizza. Sizes will include slices, minis or a whole pizza.

Carmi-based Hucks, a 100-percent employee-owned company, operates in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. It has more than 1,500 employees.