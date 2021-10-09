Huck's Latest C-store Highlights Foodservice Platform

CARMI, Ill. — Huck's Food and Fuel held a grand opening for its new-to-industry store in Newburgh, Ind., just prior to Labor Day weekend. The newly remodeled store design is intended to entice and highlight Huck's extensive foodservice offerings.

The convenience store retailer partnered with retail services provider GSP to refresh and modernize its brand by updating stores' retail environments, décor, visual merchandising and signage. The Newburgh store is the third location GSP has developed for Huck's since the partnership began in 2019.

At 6,000 square feet, it is also the first of its size for the chain.

Foodservice offerings available at the store include:

Huck's Kitchen, featuring extensive fresh food made daily;

Cluck's Chicken, award-winning fried and rotisserie chicken;

Godfather's Pizza Express;

A full catering menu; and

Convenient third-party food delivery options.

"Based on all it has to offer, we consider this Huck's flagship store," said GSP Vice President of Design Margaret Sotrop. "It's an honor to be trusted to turn their dream into a reality and we're thrilled to celebrate another grand opening with Huck's."

GSP's work includes all interior signage, graphics, wayfinding and LED elements, along with exterior design and installation of a new décor package that consists of oversized logos on brick, outdoor textiles and assistance with the outdoor seating.

"Working with GSP on this new concept design has been a highlight for us this past year," said Huck's Vice President of Marketing Brittany Bayley. "GSP's staff is innovative, creative, detailed and most importantly fun, easy, and all around exceptional to work with. We couldn't have asked for a better team to make this store a reality."

"This is not just about opening a new store, this is an emotional journey," added GSP Chief Creative Officer Steven Cohen. "Huck's is getting bigger and better with each grand opening and helping them create these stores is a tremendous opportunity. Each project takes us further into the development of their brand — it's been an incredibly enlightening experience for all of us."

Carmi-based Huck's network consists of c-stores across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.