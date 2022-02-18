Huck's Market Recognized for Retaining Loyal Customers

CARMI, Ill. — Huck's Market's efforts to keep customers coming back earned it recognition from Par Technology Inc., the company behind customer loyalty and engagement solution Puncch.

The San Mateo, Calif.-based technology awarded Huck's the 2021 Retention Rockstar nod at its third-annual Customer Awards.

Huck's was chosen for its ability to raise its loyalty customer retention each quarter due to the retailer's regular, exciting offers layered in with a tailored recall journey for its guests, leading to an over 70-percent retention rate quarter-over-quarter, according to ParTech.

Carmi-based Huck's network consists of c-stores across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

Jon Bunch, Huck's director of marketing business development, previously said the convenience retailer saw average loyalty visits increase by over 6 percent in just six months after teaming up with Punchh, as Convenience Store News reported.

ParTech's awards program spotlights seven clients who excel at using the Punchh platform for customized loyalty program management, omnichannel engagement, digital campaigns, personalized offers and more.

The winners are selected from Punchh's customer base of more than 250 global brands, which were evaluated on quantitative and qualitative metrics, innovative usage, strategic results and platform adoption.

Punchh leverages real-time data to provide convenience store operators with the tools they need to deliver personalized offers and targeted campaigns to drive revenue and ultimately increase overall customer lifetime loyalty.

"These top brands are innovators in restaurant and convenience store loyalty programs," said Punchh President and General Manager Don Wight. "They pushed the boundaries to stand apart from competing programs and delivered real-time, digital loyalty experiences that engaged their guests and strengthened their brands with proven techniques made actionable by our solutions."

The other winners were: