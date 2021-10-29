Huck's Rolls Out Skip Self-Checkout Kiosks Chainwide

CARMI, Ill. — Huck's Market is rolling out a new self-checkout kiosk from cloud checkout solutions provider Skip at all 124 locations following a successful pilot program.

The convenience store retailer is seeing a 40 percent increase in basket spend at stores with the new kiosk in place, according to the company.

"In our field tests, Skip's kiosks comprised 35 percent of net/qualified transactions and 15 percent of total store transactions," said Jon Bunch, Huck's director of marketing and business development, "But what really set Skip apart was the convenience. When we started testing their kiosk, it felt like all we had to do was plug it in and it was ready to go."

The kiosk is designed to be low maintenance and self-installing, requiring no new construction during the rollout. It uses cloud monitoring and troubleshooting to detect and solve software issues in real time, eliminating the need for time-consuming maintenance calls and highly specialized staff training.

The modular format of the kiosk allows for multiple different configurations based on available floor and counter space. This makes it ideal for multi-location operators whose stores have differing checkout needs and available space, according to Skip.

"We are proud to continue our relationship with Huck's," said Skip CEO Chase Thomason. "They have been vocal advocates for our mobile checkout technology and are excited to include them in our initial roll-out for our new self-checkout solutions."

Carmi-based Huck's network consists of c-stores across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.