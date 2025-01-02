 Skip to main content

Huck's Takes a Deeper Dive Into Insights & Analytics

The partnership with PriceEasy will enable the retailer to optimize decision-making and strengthen its competitive edge.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Huck's Market

CARMI, Ill. — Huck's Convenience Stores is ramping up its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the its operations and deliver value to customers.

The Carmi-based operator tapped analytics and pricing solutions provider PriceEasy for advanced insights and tools to optimize decision-making and strengthen the company's competitive edge in the convenience retail and fuel markets.

"We are excited to partner with PriceEasy and look forward to working together to unlock new opportunities for growth and operational efficiency," said Landon Bayley, vice president of petroleum at Hucks.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Headquartered in Houston,PriceEasy allows convenience store operators, fuel retailers and electric vehicle stations to analyze millions of external and internal data in real time to make the best pricing decisions through software and advanced artificial intelligence.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Hucks, a forward-thinking leader in the fuel retail industry. Together, we aim to drive meaningful value by combining our advanced solutions with their extensive market presence," said Rajdeep Golecha, CEO of PriceEasy.

The partnership underscores a shared vision of leveraging technology to empower better decisions, enhance customer experiences and achieve long-term growth, the companies stated.

"Their expertise and data-driven solutions will help us continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Paulette Hosick, director of petroleum at Huck's.

Martin & Bayley Inc. operates more than 130 Huck's locations across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. 

In March 2001, the Martin and Bayley families sold the company to its employees, transforming it into a 100% employee-owned organization. Today, the company employees more than 2,500 associates.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds