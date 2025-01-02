Huck's Takes a Deeper Dive Into Insights & Analytics

Headquartered in Houston,PriceEasy allows convenience store operators, fuel retailers and electric vehicle stations to analyze millions of external and internal data in real time to make the best pricing decisions through software and advanced artificial intelligence.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Hucks, a forward-thinking leader in the fuel retail industry. Together, we aim to drive meaningful value by combining our advanced solutions with their extensive market presence," said Rajdeep Golecha, CEO of PriceEasy.

The partnership underscores a shared vision of leveraging technology to empower better decisions, enhance customer experiences and achieve long-term growth, the companies stated.

"Their expertise and data-driven solutions will help us continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Paulette Hosick, director of petroleum at Huck's.

Martin & Bayley Inc. operates more than 130 Huck's locations across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.

In March 2001, the Martin and Bayley families sold the company to its employees, transforming it into a 100% employee-owned organization. Today, the company employees more than 2,500 associates.