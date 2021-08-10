Hy-Vee Deploys One Integrated Platform to Support Various Customer Touchpoints

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Inc. completed the rollout of GK Software's GK OmniPOS TransAction+ Payments and GK Drive forecourt solutions across all of its convenience stores.

With the GK OmniPOS, TransAction+ Payments and GK Drive solutions, Hy-Vee utilizes the integrated platform to support a variety of customer touchpoints, including traditional point of sale (POS), self-checkout, fuel, payments, curbside pickup, and more.

"We're always looking for ways to provide convenient, cutting-edge customer service on the forefront of such a competitive and evolving retail landscape," said Luke Tingley, chief information officer and senior vice president at Hy-Vee. "Our goal is to implement a flexible and agile platform in store and at the pump to make our locations the most convenient destination for customers."

In addition to improving end-to-end enterprise integration, the GK solutions offer:

An open omnichannel platform — Enables retailers to add a wide variety of convenience solutions like flexible touchpoints and alternative payments

All-in-one solution — A common integrated platform for all touchpoints, from traditional POS to mobile POS, kiosks, forecourt, quick-service restaurant, payments and more

EMV compliance and end-to-end encryption — Futureproofs the POS for both in-store and forecourt payments

Enterprise management — Built-in software management and monitoring tools

Enterprise-class scalability — A modern, cloud-enabled platform with unlimited scale supporting many of the largest retailers globally

Extension tools and open APIs — Empower retailers to differentiate their business and more easily integrate with external solutions

"In today's age of converging retail formats, customers expect convenience around every turn. Any interaction at the pump should also be tied to the in-store experience, and vice versa to create a frictionless shopper journey," said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO of GK Software USA. "By rounding out the OmniPOS solution suite with TransAction+ Payments and GK Drive, Hy-Vee is able to create a cohesive, seamless journey for shoppers at every touchpoint, furthering convenience and loyalty with customers."

Raleigh, N.C.-based GK Software is a recognized leader in omnichannel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints.

Hy-Vee, headquartered in West Des Moines, operates more than 280 grocery stores and convenience stores across eight Midwestern states.