Hy-Vee Gas Locations to Get New Banner

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As part of a remodel and department update initiative across Kansas and Missouri, existing Hy-Vee Inc. gas locations will be rebranded to the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express banner.

A total of 14 Hy-Vee locations will be renovated to include unique foodservice offerings, new departments, updated signage, enhanced health and wellness services and — in some cases — refreshed c-stores. The scope of the renovation and department updates will vary by location; however, general renovations include:

New foodservice options such as Mia Pizza, Hibachi and sushi islands;

Basin and beauty department expansions;

Relocation and upgrade of existing in-store Starbucks locations;

HealthMarket expansions;

New floral and gifting departments;

The addition of Joe Fresh clothing and self-checkout lanes; and

The rebranding of existing Hy-Vee Gas locations to Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express locations.

Making its debut in Davenport, Iowa, in December, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh is similar to a convenience store in that it has fuel pumps and grab-and-go items, but it is unique because it also functions as a smaller-scale grocery store, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The concept also features Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup, wood-oven pizza, sushi, a craft beer station, wine and spirits, made-to-order meals for carry-out or dining in, take-and-heat meal options, Hy-Vee Mealtime Kits and an in-store Starbucks.

"Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores are a new concept intended to serve the busy customer who needs a more convenient grocery and meal experience while on the go," Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee director of public relations, told CSNews.

Construction is already underway at several locations, with most remodels expected to be completed by early 2020. A list of locations that are being remodeled or have been remodeled is available here.

"Hy-Vee has a proud history in the Kansas City metro area, opening our first store in Overland Park in 1988," said Jeremy Gosch, executive vice president, co-chief operating officer and chief retail officer for Hy-Vee. "Thirty-one years later, we have 24 stores serving Kansas City, Lawrence, Topeka and Manhattan and are excited to make this nearly $90 million investment in an area that has been a great home to Hy-Vee."

Several additional stores in the area will be remodeled starting in 2020.

Des Moines-based Hy-Vee operates both convenience stores and grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.