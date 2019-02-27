PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Hy-Vee's New Hybrid Concept
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Grocery and convenience store retailer Hy-Vee Inc. combined elements of what it knows best — supermarkets and c-stores — to introduce its newest concept: Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh.
Making its debut in Davenport, Iowa, in December, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh is similar to a c-store in that it has fuel pumps and grab-and-go items, but it is unique because it also functions as a smaller-scale grocery store, according to Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman.
“Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores are a new concept intended to serve the busy customer who needs a more convenient grocery and meal experience while on the go,” Gayman explained.
Plans for Hy-Vee's Fast & Fresh concept began taking shape in fall 2017 as the Iowa-based retailer looked to bring more fresh food offerings across its eight-state operating region.
More than a year later, on Dec. 11, 2018, the first Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store began welcoming customers. Open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., the location offers grocery products, including pantry items and frozen items, as well as a selection of fresh produce, dairy, meat and bakery goods such as doughnuts.
For customers who are on the move, the concept store provides made-to-order meals for carryout or dine-in, take-and-heat meal options and Hy-Vee Mealtime Kits that include fresh ingredients and simple instructions so shoppers can make chef-inspired meals at home.
Nori Sushi and Mia Pizza are also available. The latter enables Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh customers to create their own pizza that is quickly prepared and heated in a wood-fire oven.
Looking at the beverage side of the business, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh features a fountain drink wall, wine and spirits section, and a growler craft beer station offering 12 varieties.
Other amenities include 14 fuel pumps and a full-size, 1,200-square-foot Starbucks.
Furthering its commitment to deliver convenience on the go, the Davenport Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh is equipped with Hy-Vee Aisles Online Click-and-Collect Lockers. Providing the convenience of online shopping with the product selection and service of a Hy-Vee store, the lockers are secure, self-service kiosks that allow for grocery pickup at a time that best works for the customer.
Hy-Vee currently operates 249 supermarkets and 150 convenience stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Gayman confirmed to Convenience Store News that Hy-Vee intends to open additional Fast & Fresh stores, but said she could not confirm their size or locations.
