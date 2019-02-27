Press enter to search
PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Hy-Vee's New Hybrid Concept

PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Hy-Vee's New Hybrid Concept

By Danielle Romano - 02/27/2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Grocery and convenience store retailer Hy-Vee Inc. combined elements of what it knows best — supermarkets and c-stores — to introduce its newest concept: Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh.

Making its debut in Davenport, Iowa, in December, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh is similar to a c-store in that it has fuel pumps and grab-and-go items, but it is unique because it also functions as a smaller-scale grocery store, according to Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman.

“Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores are a new concept intended to serve the busy customer who needs a more convenient grocery and meal experience while on the go,” Gayman explained.

Plans for Hy-Vee's Fast & Fresh concept began taking shape in fall 2017 as the Iowa-based retailer looked to bring more fresh food offerings across its eight-state operating region.

More than a year later, on Dec. 11, 2018, the first Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store began welcoming customers. Open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., the location offers grocery products, including pantry items and frozen items, as well as a selection of fresh produce, dairy, meat and bakery goods such as doughnuts.

For customers who are on the move, the concept store provides made-to-order meals for carryout or dine-in, take-and-heat meal options and Hy-Vee Mealtime Kits that include fresh ingredients and simple instructions so shoppers can make chef-inspired meals at home.

Nori Sushi and Mia Pizza are also available. The latter enables Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh customers to create their own pizza that is quickly prepared and heated in a wood-fire oven.

Looking at the beverage side of the business, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh features a fountain drink wall, wine and spirits section, and a growler craft beer station offering 12 varieties.

Other amenities include 14 fuel pumps and a full-size, 1,200-square-foot Starbucks.

Furthering its commitment to deliver convenience on the go, the Davenport Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh is equipped with Hy-Vee Aisles Online Click-and-Collect Lockers. Providing the convenience of online shopping with the product selection and service of a Hy-Vee store, the lockers are secure, self-service kiosks that allow for grocery pickup at a time that best works for the customer.

Hy-Vee currently operates 249 supermarkets and 150 convenience stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Gayman confirmed to Convenience Store News that Hy-Vee intends to open additional Fast & Fresh stores, but said she could not confirm their size or locations.

Click below to download our full report, "Convenience on the Go."

Danielle Romano

Danielle Romano

Danielle Romano is Associate Managing Editor of Convenience Store News. Read More

