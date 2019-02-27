PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Hy-Vee's New Hybrid Concept

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Grocery and convenience store retailer Hy-Vee Inc. combined elements of what it knows best — supermarkets and c-stores — to introduce its newest concept: Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh.

Making its debut in Davenport, Iowa, in December, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh is similar to a c-store in that it has fuel pumps and grab-and-go items, but it is unique because it also functions as a smaller-scale grocery store, according to Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman.

“Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores are a new concept intended to serve the busy customer who needs a more convenient grocery and meal experience while on the go,” Gayman explained.

Plans for Hy-Vee's Fast & Fresh concept began taking shape in fall 2017 as the Iowa-based retailer looked to bring more fresh food offerings across its eight-state operating region.

More than a year later, on Dec. 11, 2018, the first Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store began welcoming customers. Open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., the location offers grocery products, including pantry items and frozen items, as well as a selection of fresh produce, dairy, meat and bakery goods such as doughnuts.

For customers who are on the move, the concept store provides made-to-order meals for carryout or dine-in, take-and-heat meal options and Hy-Vee Mealtime Kits that include fresh ingredients and simple instructions so shoppers can make chef-inspired meals at home.

Nori Sushi and Mia Pizza are also available. The latter enables Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh customers to create their own pizza that is quickly prepared and heated in a wood-fire oven.