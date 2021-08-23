From the company that has brought you groundbreaking innovations for decades comes IBD Bold 30i™ from Lancer Worldwide. With a sleek design, digital touchscreen merchandiser and Lancer Link™ IoT connectivity, the breakthrough IBD Bold 30i™ will elevate your customers’ beverage dispensing experience– in just 30 inches of counter space.



The IBD Bold 30i™ offers quality and versatility, the culmination of decades of innovation and advancing technologies.

Reliably compatible with all ice types

Large 32” digital merchandiser for LTO promos, brand enhancements, and programmable content management

Unequaled beverage quality – no product carry-over, cast-in cold carbonation, and Lancer Flow controls (LFCV)

Industrial design with a fresh, modern look



Explore our boldest dispenser yet, or see it live at NACS in Chicago, booth 4657!