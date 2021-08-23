08/23/2021
The IBD Bold 30i™
Cutting-edge beverage dispensing in only 30 inches of space.
From the company that has brought you groundbreaking innovations for decades comes IBD Bold 30i™ from Lancer Worldwide. With a sleek design, digital touchscreen merchandiser and Lancer Link™ IoT connectivity, the breakthrough IBD Bold 30i™ will elevate your customers’ beverage dispensing experience– in just 30 inches of counter space.
The IBD Bold 30i™ offers quality and versatility, the culmination of decades of innovation and advancing technologies.
- Reliably compatible with all ice types
- Large 32” digital merchandiser for LTO promos, brand enhancements, and programmable content management
- Unequaled beverage quality – no product carry-over, cast-in cold carbonation, and Lancer Flow controls (LFCV)
- Industrial design with a fresh, modern look
Explore our boldest dispenser yet, or see it live at NACS in Chicago, booth 4657!