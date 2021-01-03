IDDBA 2021 Show Cancelled Due to Ongoing Pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has cancelled the 2021 IDDBA Show due to continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization based its decision on input from event exhibitors, IDDBA members and its board of directors.

"With the ongoing global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our promise to deliver an experience expected of the IDDBA, continuing to plan for June 6-8 trade show in Houston, was simply no longer feasible," said Whitney Atkins, vice president of marketing, IDDBA.

The safety of attendees, exhibitors and the IDDBA community is at the forefront of the decision to cancel, according to the announcement.

"As business leaders, we have all been faced with challenges never imagined and the toughest decisions of our careers — including cancelling IDDBA 2021," said IDDBA Chairman of the Board Gaetano Auricchio. "The continued global health and healing of our families and friends is top priority."

Planning for IDDBA 2022 is already underway, according to officials. It is scheduled for June 5-7 in Atlanta.

Headquartered in Madison, the IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries.