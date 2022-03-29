Identify, Track, and Engage with 100% of your Customers Without the Need for Opt-in

While nearly 75% of convenience stores have a loyalty program in place, only 42% of customers participate in those programs. The result: convenience stores are unable to track behaviors and purchasing preferences of nearly 60% of their customers. If the goal of a loyalty program is to uncover customer insights and drive incremental spend, the lack of access to actionable customer data poses a critical challenge for operators - especially when it comes to getting customers away from the pump and into the store.



Not only are today's customers demanding a frictionless experience, they also expect offers that are personalized to their preferences and purchasing habits. In fact, 87% of customers are comfortable with having their buying habits tracked if it's used to customize offers based on their preferences. This makes the ability to identify and engage with every customer on an individual level crucial. Rather than rely on generic one-size-fits-all offers, convenience stores must deliver targeted promotions to their customer in real time.



How to identify all of your customers — even if they don’t opt in to your loyalty program

How to increase customer engagement

How to drive loyalty and incremental spend