Incoming NACS Chair Julie Jackowski Rallies Everyone in C-store Industry to Lift Each Other Up 

ATLANTA — Newly named NACS Chair Julie Jackowski never intended to end up in the convenience store industry. Yet the path she took to get there taught her some important lessons, she recalled during the closing general session of the 2019 NACS Show.

"I didn't grow up in the industry," Jackowski told the audience on the final day of this year's event, held Oct. 1-4 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. "I didn't seek out the industry, and somehow it found me."

Jackowski became a lawyer and focused on employment law to fulfill her desire to help people. When a partner at her law firm alerted her to a job opportunity at convenience store chain Casey's General Stores Inc., her first concern was that they might be trying to get rid of her but, after looking into the position, she found that the in-house legal role was a great fit for her due its focus on employment law and people.

During her final interview with former Casey's CEO, the late Ronald Lamb, he told her something that significantly affected her view of the company and sealed her decision to take the job: "'Julie, you need to understand, if you come to work for Casey's, an attorney is no better than our part-time doughnut makers,'" she recounted.

His point was that every single person at Casey's, regardless of education or job title, is critical to the success of the operation.