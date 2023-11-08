Increased Consumer Pressures Reflect in Backbar Sales

NEW YORK — The adult tobacco consumer continues to face challenges, which is impacting backbar sales.

According to the Goldman Sachs third quarter "Nicotine Nuggets" survey, increased pressure from persistent inflation, pressure on discretionary incomes and tighter regulations are driving lower usage of cigarettes and further downtrading.

The survey gathers feedback from retailer and wholesaler contacts representing roughly 60,000 retail locations across the United States, or approximately 40 percent of all tobacco outlets.

Cigarette volume declines accelerate at higher rates than in the third quarter, reflecting increased pressure on the consumer as cigarette manufacturer pricing actions grow stronger and more frequent, said Bonnie Herzog, senior financial analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Most recently, The Altria Group Inc. increased the list price by 17 cents a pack on Marlboro, Basic, L&M and L&M Simple Tobacco, and increased the list price by 22 cents a pack on Benson & Hedges, Merit, Nat's, Parliament and Virginia Slims. The price increase went into effect on Oct. 15.

Additionally, British American Tobacco increased the list price of Newport (menthol and nonmenthol) by 15 cents to 25 cents per pack, Camel (menthol and nonmenthol) by 15 cents to 40 cents per pack, and Pall Mall Box by 15 cents per pack. The change went into effect in early October.

According to Herzog, the price changes have led to reduced tobacco purchase frequency, downtrading to more affordable noncombustible options, fewer store trips and smaller basket sizes.

Other key takeaways from the latest "Nicotine Nuggets" survey include: