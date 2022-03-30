Independent Buyers' Co-Op Forms Partnership to Bring EV Charging Opportunities to Members

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Independent Buyers’ Co-Op (I.B.C.) is teaming up with EOS Linx, a provider of solar-supported electric vehicle (EV) chargers, to bring EV charging opportunities to the cooperative’s 6,000-plus members.

Based in Arlington, I.B.C. helps smaller convenience store owners compete with larger chains by offering the buying power of thousands of stores, along with providing retail rebates and a host of other support services.

Under the partnership, EOS Charge Stations with data-driven digital advertising displays will be installed at select member stores across the South. EOS will initially focus on I.B.C. locations in Tennessee, Texas and Florida, and then expand to other markets.

"Our partnership with EOS Linx brings new EV charging and revenue generating opportunities to our members, enabling them to remain competitive and better serve their communities and customers," said I.B.C. Chairman and CEO Rob Knight. "These EV charging stations will become community fixtures at convenience stores for decades to come.”

Solar-supported with self-contained connectivity, EOS Linx products continuously perform even when grid power is interrupted, according to the Brentwood, Tenn.-based supplier.

Each EOS Charge Station includes:

Multiple EV charging sockets;

Robust data analytics tools;

Optional AI security component; and

A 75-inch digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising display.

The OOH advertising display is designed to maximize brand exposure and engagement by reaching consumers when and where they are making purchasing decisions, EOS noted.

The wide-reaching footprint of I.B.C.'s 6,000-plus members, many of which are located in rural areas, will help expand EV charging availability to more communities across the United States.

"Located in easily accessible and highly trafficked locations across rural and metropolitan areas, independent convenience stores hold tremendous potential in filling the gaps in the nation's EV charging infrastructure," said EOS Linx CEO Blake Snider. "We're looking forward to working with I.B.C.'s members to install EOS Charge Stations that will benefit both the store owners and their customers for years to come."

Although industry insiders believe mainstream adoption of electric vehicles is still several years away, they also say c-store operators need to begin thinking about how to transition their businesses to be ready for the future of fueling.

Many c-store chains are adding EV charging stations to their stores now, especially in markets like California where electric vehicles are more popular.

In February, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy announced that $5 billion will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. This program was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to build out a national EV charging network.

According to the Biden Administration, new or upgraded electric vehicle charging stations will be placed every 50 miles along interstate highways as part of its plan to encourage national adoption of zero-emission vehicles without range anxiety, one of the main concerns drivers of electric vehicles have expressed in the past. Each station needs to have at least four fast-charger ports, enabling drivers to fully recharge their vehicles in an hour.