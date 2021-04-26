Sweet Street is adding to its family of Manifesto individually wrapped treats with the introduction of Manifesto Individually Wrapped Pullman Artisan Loaf Slices. Made with natural ingredients and free of GMOs and artificial additives, the new thaw-and-serve offering includes the Lemon Pullman, Chocolate Marble Pullman, Cinnamon Streusel Pullman, and Banana Yogurt Swirl Pullman. Versatile across all dayparts, these products can offer "the perfect grab-and-go indulgence" for customers, and provide a no fuss add-on to packaged meals and to-go orders, according to the company.