Industry Associations Applaud White House's Decision to Indefinitely Delay Renewable Fuel Standard Revisions

NATIONAL REPORT — Multiple industry associations spoke out to applaud President Trump and both Republican and Democratic Senators for the decision to indefinitely delay changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

Proposed changes would have included allowing refiners to receive Renewable Identification Number (RIN) credits on exports of renewable fuel.

"ACE extends our gratitude to Republican and Democratic Senators, especially Iowa Senators Grassley and Ernst, for convincing the White House not to proceed with changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard," said Brian Jennings, CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE). "We appreciate the President in this case sided with farmers over oil refiners and EPA Administrator Pruitt. We also thank our grassroots members who contacted their members of Congress and the White House."

In a released statement, ACE noted that granting Reid Vapor Pressure relief for E15 in exchange with export RIN credits for refiners would have been a loss for rural America and consumers alike, as the benefits of selling E15 year-round would have been wiped out by export RINs.

"The President has promised to allow E15 use year-round but EPA has failed to make good on his promise. Meanwhile, EPA's misuse of the RFS has resulted in at least 1.5 billion gallons of ethanol demand destruction through small refinery waivers which have driven RIN values down by more than 70 percent this year," Jennings continued. "ACE has joined with allies to litigate the 'hardship' waivers but damage has already been done as ethanol blending is down despite the fact that gasoline use is on the rise. We need EPA to follow through on the President's promise that E15 use will be allowed year-round and to stop the secret refinery waivers. We look forward to working with Congress and the Administration to grow demand for ethanol."

NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, joined with NATSO, the national association representing travel plazas and truckstops, and the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America to release a joint statement, noting that potential RFS revisions would have greatly harmed fuel retailers and their customers.